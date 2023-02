Head Coach Jim Larranaga assesses Miami's 78-74 win over 20th-ranked Clemson. Larranaga was amazed that his team was able to outrebound Clemson by ten despite being an undersized team.

Coach talks about Wooga Poplar having grown over the season as a defender to take on more responsibility.

He also talks of Nijel Pack's critical shooting and poise late in the game, Harlond Beverly contributing by coming off the bench, and closing out a close ACC game on the road.

Miami returns home to host Duke on Monday night at 7:00 PM on ESPN.