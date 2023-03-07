Head coach Jim Larranaga talks about the lifetime memory of cutting down the nets after defeating Pitt in its season finale.

Coach Larranga talks of the preparation for both the ACC tournament and NCAA tournament, the national perception of the basketball program, and how he wants the program to be recognized as a basketball power.

Larranaga talks of the team's mentality going into the conference tournament as the number one seed.

He talks of Isaiah Wong's return to the team for the 2023 season, the impact of Wooga Poplar, and updates Nijel Pack's injury status.

Miami's first game is scheduled for Thursday at noon and will face the winner of Syracuse and Wake Forest.