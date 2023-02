Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks about managing Norchad Omier so he can be as effective as possible. Coach also talks about what to expect from Clemson, and how to be consistent in winning games and closing out games on the road.

He also talks of Nijel Pack and his hot shooting streak on Monday night against Virginia Tech.

Coach L also talks about the challenges of playing Duke. The Canes host the Blue Devils on Monday night at 7:00 PM.

Miami travels to South Carolina for a matchup with Clemson at 3:00 PM Saturday.