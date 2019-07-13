Former walkon Jimmy Murphy: "I'm blessed to be a Miami Hurricane"
When Jimmy Murphy walks around town, few would mistake him for a Miami Hurricanes football scholarship player.Listed at 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds, he's dwarfed by his fellow defensive backs.But there...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news