CaneSport.com

DE Joe Jackson says practice is going well through the first three days.

And he’s excited for UM’s first scrimmage on Saturday.

“We’ll see where everybody is, how far everybody’s come, the freshmen, the new starters we have on both defense and offense,” Jackson said. “We just are trying to see how much we’ve progressed since the spring.”

* Jackson says he thinks the offensive line “has improved” since the spring.

“We’re going to keep trying to push them, and hopefully that brings the best out of them,” Jackson said. “Every time we go hard, hopefully that’s making the m better because we go hard every down. In the spring it was a huge gap (between the D line and O line), but I feel it’s closed a little.”