CaneSport.com

Joe Jackson up to 270 pounds, has "improved in big way"
DE Joe Jackson says practice is going well through the first three days.
And he’s excited for UM’s first scrimmage on Saturday.
“We’ll see where everybody is, how far everybody’s come, the freshmen, the new starters we have on both defense and offense,” Jackson said. “We just are trying to see how much we’ve progressed since the spring.”
* Jackson says he thinks the offensive line “has improved” since the spring.
“We’re going to keep trying to push them, and hopefully that brings the best out of them,” Jackson said. “Every time we go hard, hopefully that’s making the m better because we go hard every down. In the spring it was a huge gap (between the D line and O line), but I feel it’s closed a little.”
* Jackson says he’s confident in the defensive line’s depth. And he weighed in on a couple of young linemen:
- “Greg Rousseau is one of those freaks of nature,” Jackson said. “He has the height, the get-off, the speed. His first step is maybe at least two yards. So he’s got everything. He gets that first step he’s already most likely beaten the tackle. He picks up everything quick. He knows the plays.”
- Of Nesta Silvera, Jackson said, “He’s got a lot of power. He has to learn to do different moves, but he’s got a lot of potential. He comes off that ball, his initial punch is very strong. Once he learns the plays better, gets a few more techniques to his resume, he’s going to be a very hard guy to stop.”
* Jackson played at 250 pounds last year and says he's up to 270 now.
"I feel pretty good, still move the same, feel the same and have mostly put on muscle," Jackson said. "I've improved in a big way. i'm a tougher defender."