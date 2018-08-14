CaneSport.com

Illinois DT transfer Tito Odenigbo is working as a second-team tackle, but he likes how things are shaping up.

"It's the same type of defense, the people around here are aggressive - I'm having a good time here," Odenigbo said.

He had some issues getting used to the heat, leaving the opening practice early, and says "Hydration is a key point."

What was it about Miami that made him want to be a part of this program?

"Well my biggest reason for coming here was so I can win as many games as possible," Odenigbo said. "I came from not the most successful program, the University of Illinois. We just had a bad time just adjusting to our new team, coaching staff. I wanted to go to a team that was solidified, had a chance to make progress and I can impact (here)."

Odenigbo says playing in Manny Diaz's defense "is fun."

"Here since we have athletic linebackers that can come up the field - it's kind of fun playing in his defense," Odenigbo said.