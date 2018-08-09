CaneSport.com

DE Jon Garvin says the line is “doing well … we’re doing better (than the spring), keep getting better and I think we’re going to have a great year.”

With the scrimmage upcoming on Saturday night, Garvin said, “its’ going to be good, going to be fun. The competition, the emotion, how important it is to everybody - it’s going to be a lot of fighting and a lot of showing coach what you’re about, what you’re made of and what you can do.”

Garvin says the goal for the defensive front is simple: “dominate.”

“That’s the biggest thing, we dominated last year - they showed us how to do it, Chad (Thomas) and all them,” Garvin said. “I thank them for it and we’ve got to carry on and do what they were doing and do it better.”