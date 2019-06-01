CaneSport.com

Garvin: "There’s a new standard from the players"
Even with the season a way off, DE Jon Garvin says a big focus is to make sure there’s a singular focus on the task at hand.“Every day is important, every day counts,” Garvin said.Along those lines...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news