ATLANTA – Two days of top-tier high school basketball at the Holiday Hoopsgiving yielded an inordinate number of individual performances worthy of post-event hardware. From elite athletes to versatile bigs to premiere playmakers here are the players who come away with top honors.

MVP: Cameron Boozer

Too big, too strong, too skilled; that was the consensus among media members and fans over the two days in Atlanta regarding Boozer. Other players had moments, but Boozer’s consistency was what put him a level above the rest. The versatile 6-foot-9 forward plays at his own pace and is adept at identifying weaknesses he can exploit then capitalizing on them. No one had an answer for him either day, and it wasn’t close. Both he and his brother Cayden maintained that they’re taking their time with the recruiting process after official visits to Duke, Kentucky, Miami and Florida over the last couple of months.

*****

TOP PLAYMAKER: Airious Bailey

Bailey, a Rutgers signee, came out red hot in the highly-anticipated showdown with Cameron Boozer, connecting for 24 points in the first half and finishing with 31 in the loss. The ease in which he scored NBA fadeaways and two-dribble pull-ups bodes well for his future projection as a potential NBA lottery pick in 2025. Bailey simply made things happen on the offensive end, whether he was calling his own number or finding his teammates.

*****

TOP FLOOR GENERAL I: Ikenna Alozie

Alozie could score pretty much when he wanted to but showed great patience as a lead guard controlling the pace, penetrating into the lane and dishing off or finishing through contact. Alozie, easily, had the highlight of the event, throwing down a chest-to-chest one hander over a Southern California Academy player. Pandemonium ensued. In two games, Alozie dished out 14 assists with just two turnovers.

*****

TOP FLOOR GENERAL II: Cayden Boozer

Boozer sat out in his first game nursing an injury but came in on day two and ran the show like a veteran floor general. At 6-foot-4, Boozer’s size gives him certain tangible advantages as a hardwood quarterback, from enhanced vision to the ability to score over smaller guards. Boozer always makes the right play, and his IQ was reading off the charts. He posted 10 points, nine assists and two turnovers in a loss to Wasatch Academy.

*****

TOP SCORER: Jamari Phillips

Phillips, an Arizona signee, has one of the quickest, most accurate releases in the class and he always remains in attack mode. After going for 18 points in his first game, he came out and single-handedly out-scored Southern California Academy in the first quarter 11-9 and finished the game with 18 points. Over the summer, Phillips said he concentrated on improving his drive and it paid off; when opposing guards pressed up, Phillips turned into a capable penetrator and finished at the rim with ease. Phillips’ ability to score in bunches means no lead is safe.

*****

STOP SLEEPING: Bhan Buom