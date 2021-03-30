Jordan Miller working with the ones, down to 316 pounds off COVID
When Jordan Miller arrived at Miami, some called him more of a project recruit who could turn into a bigtime playmaker.Entering year four at UM, Miller hopes that comes to fruition, as certainly to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news