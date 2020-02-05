News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 13:28:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Jose Borregales excited to be a Hurricane, ready to do his part

CaneSport.com
Staff

Cane fans will remember Jose Borregales, whose younger brother is a UM PK commit in the Class of 2021, hitting field goals from 29, 50 and 53 yards in the upset win by FIU over Miami last season.Th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}