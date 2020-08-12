Jose Borregales: Goal is to win ACC championship
Miami Hurricanes fans probably don’t remember Jose Borregales fondly.The last time they saw him in a game with UM uniforms on the field he was hitting field goals from 50 and 53 yards in FIU’s upse...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news