Joseph back at The U Saturday making plays at Cristobal Camp
Miami Edison and four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph returned to Miami for Saturday's Mario Cristobal Camp and not surprisingly was one of the standout athletes in attendance for the 7 on 7 portion of the camp.
Joseph made big catch after big catch for head coach Luther Campbell and his Red Raiders squad.
“I'm feeling good out here competing against some of the top kids from down here,” Joseph told CaneSport during the camp. “It’s just great to come out here with my guys and compete and see what we have going into summer workouts.”
The 19th-ranked receiver in the class of 2023 is currently committed to the University of Clemson, but that isn’t stopping the Hurricanes from trying to keep the speedy wideout home.
“It's a great relationship,” said Joseph. “Like I tell everyone, they’re recruiting and doing their job.”
As a lifelong Canes fan, Campbell would love to see his wideout in the green and orange, but knows the decision is all Joseph’s.
“At the end of the day, it's not about me,” Campbell said. “I'm not going to go here you know, but would I like to see him here, heck yeah. At the end of the day, I have to let them go through the process.”
More than 20 teams from across South Florida took part in Cristobal’s inaugural camp Saturday. Coaches embraced the opportunity to evaluate their talent with the start of fall camp approaching in August.
“It’s challenging and exciting for the kids,” Miami Northwestern head coach Max Edwards said. “It's an opportunity for our kids to get better and to see some competition other than the regular guys they see.”
Dave Dunn and his Miami Columbus Explorers came ready to play Saturday morning and set the tone early starting the 7v7 camp with a 3-0 record with wins over Miami Edison, Somerset Academy Homestead, and Miami Jackson.
“I think this is good for our kids,” Dunn said. “This is our true team playing against some pretty good competition down here in Dade County, and it's just going to make us better.”
Monsignor Pace Coach Anthony Walker said his players are loving their summer and experiencing recruiting. Having aan esteemed alumnus like Demarcus Van Dyke on the Miami staff is helping the effort from the Hurricane standpoint. Van Dyke will be crucial in the recruitment of Cane’s target and class of 2024 linebacker Vincent Shavers.
“They're loving the recruiting process,” Walker said. “Especially with our Pace alum DeMarcus Van Dyke being on staff he’s very involved and the kids are loving it.”
“I like the coaching staff, they treat you like you’re at home with family,” Shavers added.
First-year Miami Killian head coach Bryce Bishop will look to continue the Cougars success after finishing last year with a 12-2 record. Bishop will have to do so without four-star Hurricane commit Robby Washington and his also-committed brother Bobby, who both transferred from the program to Miami Palmetto.
“We’re looking for everybody to get better,” Bishop said. “Just want to get that bond and build a relationship with the team and just get better.”