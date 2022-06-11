Joseph back at The U Saturday making plays at Cristobal Camp

Miami Edison and four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph returned to Miami for Saturday's Mario Cristobal Camp and not surprisingly was one of the standout athletes in attendance for the 7 on 7 portion of the camp.

Joseph made big catch after big catch for head coach Luther Campbell and his Red Raiders squad.

“I'm feeling good out here competing against some of the top kids from down here,” Joseph told CaneSport during the camp. “It’s just great to come out here with my guys and compete and see what we have going into summer workouts.”

The 19th-ranked receiver in the class of 2023 is currently committed to the University of Clemson, but that isn’t stopping the Hurricanes from trying to keep the speedy wideout home.

“It's a great relationship,” said Joseph. “Like I tell everyone, they’re recruiting and doing their job.”

As a lifelong Canes fan, Campbell would love to see his wideout in the green and orange, but knows the decision is all Joseph’s.

“At the end of the day, it's not about me,” Campbell said. “I'm not going to go here you know, but would I like to see him here, heck yeah. At the end of the day, I have to let them go through the process.”



