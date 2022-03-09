Josh Gattis shares thoughts on offense after 2nd spring practice

New offensive coordinator/WR coach Josh Gattis got his first real in-person glimpse of just what he has at the Canes’ first two spring practices.

After Wednesday’s drills he said, “First impression now is just create a culture that we need, practice at a very high level. Practice is all about intensity, effort, execution, fundamentals. So right now that’s just what we’re trying to establish. If we can establish the culture that’ll carry over to the season and allow us to be the team we need to be.

“We still have a ton of work to do, are working hard. The guys have been very coachable, are really taking on a lot. I’ve been pleased so far, but still a long way to go.”

Gattis, of course, replaces Rhett Lashlee, who had two successful years at UM.

His vision for the Canes’ offensive style under him?

“It’s a completely new offense for everyone learning-wise, concept-wise,” Gattis said. “We have great teachers. Our offensive coaches have done a tremendous job teaching our system so far. … We have great teachers, great developers, so our kids are open to learning. We’re asking them to learn new things. Spring is about development - the footwork, fundamentals, details to allow them to be successful.”

Gattis says this spring he wants to see the team create an identity and mentality.

“We’ll base it around what our players do best,” he said. “We’re installing the offense this spring, but what we look like in the fall could be completely different when we grasp what our players do best.”

Certainly Gattis has a lot of talent returning on the offensive side at Miami, led by QB Tyler Van Dyke (25 TD passes, 6 INTs).

And Jake Garcia is also extremely talented and is back healthy after suffering a season-ending injury early last season.

“They work extremely hard, have great leadership,” Gattis said. “I saw those guys compete in winter conditioning, the fourth quarter program. That’s first and foremost for the quarterback position, you want those guys to be leaders.

“You walk by coach (Frank) Ponce’s room and those guys are always sitting in there learning the offense, learning quarterback fundamentals. And that’s the whole key.”

As for freshman QB Jacurri Brown, Gattis says he likes what he sees so far.

“He’s a first semester freshman, a lot on his plate,” Gattis said. “He’s got some talent physically. You look at him, always a smile on his face. And he’s learning, doing a really good job.”

There’s also returning talent in RB Jaylan Knighton (561 rush yards, 280 receiving yards, 11 TDs in eight games), transfer Henry Parrish, Don Chaney and second-year backs Thaddius Franklin and Cody Brown.

Chaney and Knighton, though, are out this spring rehabbing injury.

In the receiving game?

Key returners include TE Will Mallory (347 yards, 3 TDs), WR Key’Shawn Smith (405 yards, 3 TDs) and Xavier Restrepo (24-373-2). Plus young wideouts like Jacolby George, Romello Brinson and Brashard Smith have huge upside and the battle for reps is intense.

Asked about Mallory, Gattis said, “He can be a special player in this league. He can do a lot in the run game, pass game as well as pass protection. That tight end room has been recruited really well.

“The tight end (position) is a Swiss Army knife for us (with multiple jobs).”

On the O line? Three primary returning starters are Zion Nelson, Jalen Rivers and DJ Scaife, although Rivers is out this spring injured.

“We have to find the pieces we need offensively,” Gattis summed up.

* Gattis says a key moving forward is great recruiting and that the coaches are working hard to "keep players home."