JUCO standout has UM in top 6, will visit
Independence (Kan.) Community College DE/OLB Jermaine Johnson wrapped up an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend, and he says the Canes will get a visit in the summer.
His favorites?
“In no order Miami, Georgia, UCLA, USC, Oregon and Texas,” Johnson said.
He says his time at UGA “went well, was great. I loved it.”
His Cane recruitment?
“I talk with the coaches all the time,” Johnson said. “Coach (Jess) Simpson is recruiting me and I also talk to (Jorge) Baez. They just said that I’d be a great addition to the team, they are just real excited to get me down there, really want to show me what they have to offer.”
He adds of Simpson that “He’s made a great impression. I’m impressed with him, how he carries himself. I like who he is and what he stands for. And I’m interested in building a better relationship - we talk about once a week, twice a week.”
Johnson anticipates announcing a decision “maybe before the season - that would be a smart thing to do so I can go into the season focused.”
He hasn’t set up any official visits yet.
CaneSport’s take
When Johnson gets on campus will really tell the story for UM’s chances. We also asked him what Miami has to do to win out. “I mean, it just depends how I feel when I get down there, how the people are,” Johnson said. “I’m a big people person, so we’ll see.”