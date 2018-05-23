Independence (Kan.) Community College DE/OLB Jermaine Johnson wrapped up an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend, and he says the Canes will get a visit in the summer. His favorites? “In no order Miami, Georgia, UCLA, USC, Oregon and Texas,” Johnson said. He says his time at UGA “went well, was great. I loved it.”

"They just said that I’d be a great addition to the team, they are just real excited to get me down there." — Jermaine Johnson

His Cane recruitment? “I talk with the coaches all the time,” Johnson said. “Coach (Jess) Simpson is recruiting me and I also talk to (Jorge) Baez. They just said that I’d be a great addition to the team, they are just real excited to get me down there, really want to show me what they have to offer.” He adds of Simpson that “He’s made a great impression. I’m impressed with him, how he carries himself. I like who he is and what he stands for. And I’m interested in building a better relationship - we talk about once a week, twice a week.”