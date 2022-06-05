2022 JUCO WR setting up Cane official visit, plans to announce by June 16
The Miami Hurricanes continue the search for an experienced wide receiver to add to the current roster.And UM’s chase now includes the junior college ranks.Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna Junior College ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news