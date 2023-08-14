CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Junior safety Kamren Kinchens and junior defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III were named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Chuck Bednarik Award honoring the most outstanding defensive player in college football, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Kinchens, a first-team All-American a season ago as a sophomore with the Hurricanes, picked up his fifth major accolade of the preseason; Kinchens was also named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, Nagurski Trophy, and Thorpe Award, in addition to earning Preseason All-ACC recognition.

Taylor III, who earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition last year, made nine starts last year as one of Miami’s top defensive performers in 2022. Taylor finished with 24 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss, serving as one of the conference’s most disruptive linemen. He had one interception and led the Hurricanes with six quarterback hurries.

Kinchens enjoyed a breakout 2022, where he was selected to the All-ACC First Team and earned All-America honors from multiple outlets. Kinchens led the Hurricanes with 59 total tackles, starting all 12 games and finishing with a team-high six interceptions.

In addition to Kinchens, Taylor is one of several Hurricanes who have been recognized to preseason watch lists for major awards, joining Javion Cohen (Outland Trophy), Matt Lee (Rimington Award), Elijah Arroyo (Mackey Award), and Andy Borregales (Groza Award).

The Chuck Bednarik Award has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of USA Today