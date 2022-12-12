University of Miami sophomore safety Kam Kinchens picked up another major honor Monday when he was named those players selected to the Associated Press All-America First Team.

Kinchens, an all-conference first-team selection, tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions during the regular season and paced the Hurricanes with 59 tackles. His six picks trailed only Bennie Blades (10) and Sean Taylor (10) on Miami’s single-season interception list in the modern era of Miami Hurricanes Football.

Kinchens, who was selected a first-team All-American by The Athletic last week, finished with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the year. He became Miami’s first AP All-America first-team selection since Jose Borregales in 2020.

The Miami native was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week after a standout game in a win at Georgia Tech on Oct. 12, where he recorded three interceptions including one returned 99 yards for a touchdown. The safety became the first Hurricane with a trio of picks in a game since Kenny Phillips in 2006 and the 12th all-time in program history.

Kinchens, who was selected to the All-ACC First Team at the conclusion of the season, was also named to the All-ACC First Team by the AP.

