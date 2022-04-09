Kansas State star guard in portal has arrived for Miami visit

The Miami Hurricanes ride to the Elite 8 could be showing residual benefits as one of the nation’s top transfer prospects visits Coral Gables this weekend.

Kansas State guard Nigel Pack has arrived at Miami as a potential answer for the graduation of Charlie Moore, who thrived as a Hurricane after transferring from DePaul.

Pack, who can play either guard spot, is considered one of the best shooters in the country. He is career 42.9 percent three-point shooter.

This past season Pack averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a sophomore and was a first-team All-Big 12 Conference pick.

With Miami losing two starting guards - point guard Charlie Moore along with ACC first team pick Kam McGusty - this is the kind of talented experienced player coach Jim Larranaga covets.

The former 4-star out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central also has a couple of programs closer to home pushing - Indiana and Purdue.

Other interest is coming from Tennessee, Duke, Gonzaga, Arizona, Xavier, Ohio State, NC State and Marquette.

Pack also said in aTweet that he will also consider returning to K-State.

So stay tuned.