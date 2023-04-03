CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following a career outing against rival Florida State, Miami ace Karson Ligon was named ACC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

In the series opener, Ligon tossed eight scoreless frames for the first time in his career. The sophomore tied his career-long in innings, scattering three hits along the way.

Ligon struck out six Seminoles across his 95-pitch masterpiece. The right-hander retired Florida State on five pitches in both the second and fifth frames, while also recording a seven-pitch third.

"Boy, he was extremely efficient," Miami head coach Gino DiMare said after the game Friday. "I don't recall too many of our guys going eight innings and throwing under 100 pitches. You can't draw it up any better."

A native of Sarasota, Fla., Ligon led Miami to an 11-0 victory, which matched the second-largest shutout win in series history.