CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Hurricanes’ key to their early-season success has been no secret.

Home runs.

But Saturday night, No. 22 Miami relied on more than just their bats.

Starter Karson Ligon and fifth-year senior Carlos Lequerica teamed up for the Hurricanes’ first shutout of the year, blanking the Dartmouth Big Green, 6-0, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“It starts on the mound,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “The pitching was fantastic, starting with Ligon throwing seven innings. It’s what we’ve been talking about, having our starters be efficient and go deeper into games…Just a very, very excellent performance from him, as good as I’ve seen him throw.”

Miami (6-1) got seven dazzling frames from Ligon, who surrendered just four hits. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound sophomore punched out six hitters and issued no free passes.

Ligon faced no more than four batters in any inning, tossing 69 of his 97 pitches for strikes. With seven scoreless, the right-hander matched his third-longest career outing, trailing only a pair of eight-inning efforts in his rookie campaign.

Lequerica followed Ligon and struck out four across two innings to preserve the shutout and help the Hurricanes secure the series victory over the Big Green (0-2).