Keenyi Pepe, a name to watch for Florida schools in 2026 class

BRADENTON, Fla. – IMG Academy has a stellar reputation for amassing amazing talent, and that reach goes beyond the senior and junior classes. The Ascenders have great depth on the roster heading into the 2022 season and are developing soon to be household names among the 2026 class. In that group of standouts is Keenyi Pepe.

Pepe is a west coast transfer to Florida from California. The Pac-12 is already on the sizable offensive tackle with offers coming in from Colorado, Oregon, USC, and Utah. The rest of the country is catching up to the freshman phenom with 12 offers dropped.

Florida State, Florida, and Miami hosted Pepe this summer with Florida State and Miami coaching him up at camps. Pepe covered his time in Tallahassee.

“It was cool meeting up with coach (Alex) Atkins (OC/OL),” Pepe said. “I like coach Atkins. We took a tour around the football facility.”

The coaching talent on the Hurricanes’ staff was impressive for Pepe.

“That was fun,” Pepe shared. “Meeting coach (Alex) Mirabal and coach (Mario) Cristobal and also coach Jason Taylor, that was cool.”

The time in Gainesville was short, but fun for Pepe.

“It was pretty cool,” Pepe said. “It was a quick visit. We toured their facilities.”

A second spin with the ACC programs could happen this fall.

“I think I might go to FSU and maybe Miami,” Pepe said.

Pepe earned offers from Miami and Florida State after camping with both squads.