Keontra Smith had INT in scrimmage, breaks things down

From safety to weakside linebacker/Striker to STAR.

That’s the path Keontra Smith has followed in his three years as a Miami Hurricane.

The latest iteration is Kevin Steele’s version of a hybrid linebacker who can line up against a tight end, cover a running back, blitz or help out against the run.

He even lines up as a safety in some situations in Steele’s attack.

“You’ll see me line up certain places, it’s just part of the scheme,” Smith said.

Smith also weighed in on Saturday’s scrimmage, which saw the defense dominate … and Smith nab an interception of Tyler Van Dyke.

“I just did my job, read the play and the ball ended up in my hands,” Smith said.

Smith’s overall takeaway from Saturday?

“Overall the defense, we came out there with an edge, just played hard,” he said.

Smith adds that the way tackling is being taught this year under new coaches “is different.”

“We just have an edge and the technique we’re learning now is much more advanced,” Smith said. “I think it’s better for us.”

Teaching Smith and the other linebackers is veteran coach Charlie Strong.

“Coach Strong, he coaches very hard,” Smith said. “He’s never going to let up off the gas. That’s great for the linebackers. Every day we give 100 percent.”

Last year Smith started four games in a season interrupted by injury, and he had 38 tackles, for loss, with three sacks. In 2020 he was a backup and had 22 tackles, two for loss.

He’s battling with Gil Frierson at STAR and has earned most of the first team reps to this point.

Asked about the chance that UM could still add a LB transfer, Smith said, “For me, I’m not running from competition.”

Smith also weighed in on a couple of players at his spot.

“(Waynmon) Steed is a great leader, leads by example,” Smith said. “Wesley (Bissanthe) is a smart kid, he understands the defense faster than other freshmen would come in and learn it. That’s his advantage right there.”

* Smith calls DE Cyrus Moss “quick and twitchy - he’s able to rush the quarterback.”