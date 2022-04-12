Kevin Steele: D energized, has made huge progress, but we're not satisfied

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s unit dominated Miami’s opening scrimmage, then looked human this past Saturday in scrimmage No. 2.

The overall takeaway from the veteran coach with UM wrapping up practice No. 13 of the spring this morning?

“This was the 13th practice and we started out this thing asking them to buy in, give relentless effort, be physically and mentally tough and be good tacklers,” Steele said. “That was the start of it. Next step was be a fundamentally sound, smart football team. They go to work every day, have done what we asked them to do. We’re still a work in progress, but that is why we have practices left, we don’t kick off tomorrow.

“We’re energized by where we are but we’re not satisfied by where we are. We have a long way to go. But we have buy in, and that’s key.”

He later adds “Have we made huge progress? Yes.”

Steele is a veteran coach with over 30 years of coaching experience at major college programs and also in the NFL, so he pretty much knows what it should look like.

He has not installed a bland defense this spring, either. There are already a lot of disguised coverages and complicated designs installed designed to keep the offense off balance.

But don’t expect to see that on Saturday in the Spring Game.

“We're a new staff, so we're not going to open up our playbook, put our scouting report on the TV and the news,” Steele said. “That'll be a challenge. You want to make a certain call in a certain situation, can't do it so you bite your tongue and keep moving.”

Overall, Steele says the playbook on defense was installed in bits and pieces.

“We’re not pouring tons and tons and tons of playbook formations on them, but we are exposing them to the compartmentalized components of it so they have a base in fall camp where we can extend it,” Steele said. “The offense knows where they are going, we have to react to everything. It’s a lot, but we try to teach it in compartments.”

Steele is looking to mold this into a formidable defense, something Miami hasn’t seen in the last few seasons. Last year the Canes ranked No. 44 in the nation in rush defense (139.0 yards), No. 102 in passing yards allowed (250.6 yards) and No. 75 in total defense (389.6 yards). Scoring defense? The team was ranked No. 82 (28.25 points allowed per game).

In 2020 the Canes were No. 76 in rush defense (174.5 yards), No. 65 in passing yards allowed (233.9) and No. 67 in total defense (408.4 yards). Plus the team was No. 51 in scoring defense (27.0 points).

So there's a lot to fix.

One of the best signs this spring? Steele says one of the biggest pleasant surprises for him from Practice 1 through now is the cornerback play. And that’s despite the team missing Tyrique Stevenson due to injury and with Daryl Porter, Jr. committed and enrolling this summer.

“The amazing thing is day 1 to 13, probably the biggest surprise if there was a surprise - pleasantly surprised with the corner position,” Steele said. “One of the better positions depth wise and football player wise in the progress we’ve made this spring.”

Looking forward?

Well, on Saturday is the Spring Game. And Steele says not to expect to see a lot of secrets about his defense unveiled … other than plain old hard work and attention to detail.

“The Spring Game we want to see the guys play together as a unit,” Steele said. “It goes back to relentless effort, physical and mental effort, and tackling.”

Steele also spoke today about several players:

* Of early enrollee OLB Wesley Bissainthe, he said, “When you’re supposed to be going to the prom and you’re out here doing this, this is a little different than the prom. He’s a smart guy and he works at it. He’s grown and grown and grown, and does not truly look like a freshman out there.

“He’s really fast, explosive, has change of direction, has natural instincts. Those are gifts. That helps, makes a coach look smart.”

* Of DE Cyrus Moss, another early enrollee, Steele said, “He is a long guy with a lot of development in front of him. But he has a natural pass rush ability, natural instincts. We just need to get a few more bricks to put in his pocket so when he does set the edge he can settle down a little bit.”

* Steele said CB Isaiah Dunson, who has supplanted Marcus Clarke for reps, “Has really stepped up. He’s a smart guy, has ice water in his veins. He has really done a nice job.”