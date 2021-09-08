Key'Shawn Smith: Knowing plays is what held me back last year; all good now
If you want a sign of the bright future for second-year Cane WR Key'Shawn Smith, it came on a fourth-and-six play in the second quarter from the UM 45. Down 27-0, the Canes went for it.And Smith ra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news