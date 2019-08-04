News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 06:40:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Keys for Miami Hurricanes in Fall Scrimmage No. 1

CaneSport.com
Staff

The Hurricanes will hold their first scrimmage of the fall tonight - it's closed to the public and media. However there will be some information provided to the media after it ends, so stay tuned f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}