Although team performance was not up to par for the Hurricanes in 2022, some individual performances warranted some recognition.

University of Miami sophomore safety Kamren Kinchens was among those players selected to the All-America First Team by The Athletic.

Kinchens, an all-conference first-team selection, tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions during the regular season and paced the Hurricanes with 59 tackles. His six picks trailed only Bennie Blades (10) and Sean Taylor (10) on Miami’s single-season interception list in the modern era of Miami Hurricanes Football.

Kinchens added one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the year.

The sophomore was also earned

The Miami native was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week after a standout game in a win at Georgia Tech on Oct. 12, where he recorded three interceptions including one returned 99 yards for a touchdown. The safety became the first Hurricane with a trio of picks in a game since Kenny Phillips in 2006 and the 12th all-time in program history.

Kinchens, who was selected to the All-ACC First Team at the conclusion of the season, was also named to the All-ACC First Team by the Associated Press.

Kinchens was also named to the PFF ALL-ACC Team.