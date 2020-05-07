News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 15:08:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Kinchens has Canes in top 5, next step is figuring out official visits

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Miami Northwestern High School 4-star safety Kamren Kinchens released his top five today, and the Miami Hurricanes made the cut.The other lucky programs: LSU, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Auburn.What wa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}