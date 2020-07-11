 CaneSport - Kinchens is a Cane, says goal is to win a national championship
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 11:03:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Kinchens is a Cane, says goal is to win a national championship

CaneSport.com
Staff

It was all the way back in June, 2018, that 4-star safety Kamren Kinchens told CaneSport of the Miami Hurricanes program that "I want to stay home, so if they offer I’d probably commit."In February...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}