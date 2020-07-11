CaneSport - Kinchens is a Cane, says goal is to win a national championship

Kinchens is a Cane, says goal is to win a national championship
It was all the way back in June, 2018, that 4-star safety Kamren Kinchens told CaneSport of the Miami Hurricanes program that "I want to stay home, so if they offer I’d probably commit."In February...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news