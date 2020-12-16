Kinchens just signed Miami papers, wants a championship
It was all the way back in June of 2018 that Miami Northwestern High School safety Kamren Kinchens said if UM offered he’d probably commit on the spot.At that time he was waiting on his first offer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news