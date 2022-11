Running Back Jaylan Knighton starts with his thoughts on the play of the freshmen. "Rooster" also talks of his issues with ball security, the focus on Clemson, and securing a bowl game. He also shares his thoughts on injured running back Don Chaney Jr.

Fifth-year redshirt junior Jordan Miller talks of the development of the young guys on the defensive line, developing his game and preparing for Clemson.

Sophomore Safety Kamren Kinchens talks of his relationship with former Miami Hurricane safety Kenny Phillips. He describes his development, his work ethic, his vision, and the atmosphere of a collegiate game. He also talks of the challenge Clemson presents.