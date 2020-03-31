News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 13:54:41 -0500') }} football Edit

La. DB gets FaceTime call from coaches: "They'll be recruiting me hard"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

White Castle (La.) University Laboratory School safety Jardin Gilbert says the Miami Hurricanes are very much in his picture.He says UM coaches have started to ramp up his recruitment.“I was on the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}