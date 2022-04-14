Ladson healthy, working hard, looking to help Canes reach goals

Clemson transfer WR Frank Ladson certainly looks the part. He’s long and muscular, and runs routes effortlessly. The Miami Hurricanes brought him in this spring with the idea that he’d help replace a key transfer that left, Charleston Rambo.

So how have things gone for Ladson through the spring’s 14 practices to this point?

“It’s been good, it’s been fun,” Ladson said Thursday. “The room is great. I was excited to get in the room, really work with the guys and learn from those guys, they can learn from me. I learned a lot this spring.”

Ladson also has a good idea how UM’s talent stacks up against that of his former team, perennial ACC frontrunner Clemson.

He sees talent at both programs.

“There’s talent everywhere in college football,” Ladson said. “The size may be different, but everybody has talent.”

Ladson’s career at Clemson was derailed by injury. His best year at Clemson was in 2020 when he had 18 receptions for 281 yards while starting four games. This past year he had season-ending groin surgery in October and had just four catches.

“I’ve been feeling good,” Ladson said. “I had my surgery at Clemson, both my surgeries, got that fixed up there. Ever since I’ve been down here, in the weight room, that’s been great for me.”

How’s he taken to picking up Josh Gattis’ offense?

“It’s some difference, kind of similar - coach Cristobal and coach (Dabo) Swinney both come from the Alabama tree,” Ladson said. “I like the way it’s run.”

Ladson has high expectations given his size and speed, and the former Homestead South Dade High star plans to help this offense click on all cylinders when the fall rolls around.

“(The receivers), we all complement each other,” Ladson said. “We’re all working to be complete receivers.”

Asked his goal next season, Ladson said, “At the end of the day I have to come to work every day, play at a high level and everything will fall into place.”