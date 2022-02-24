Ladson: I don't see a talent gap between Miami and Clemson

For several years, Miami Hurricane fans have bemoaned the so-called talent gap between UM and ACC perennial frontrunner Clemson.

This year Miami has one player with direct knowledge on that gap … and if it’s big or small.

That’s WR Frank Ladson, Jr., who signed with the Tigers in the Class of 2019. Ladson transferred to Miami last month.

His take on the gap?

“Honestly, being in the locker room with those guys, I know I haven’t been here long but I don’t see a gap, honestly,” Ladson said at a recent LifeWallet event. “It’ll be a very interesting year.”

For the Canes, the hope is Ladson can emulate the success of the last transfer that came to Miami, Oklahoma transfer Charleston Rambo - he had 1,172 yards and seven TDs last season.

Ladson’s career at Clemson was derailed by injury. His best year at Clemson was in 2020 when he had 18 receptions for 281 yards while starting four games. This past year he had season-ending groin surgery in October and had just four catches.

“I’m good,” Ladson said. “I’ve been doing Fourth Quarter drills, all the workouts, routes, everything.”

Ladson says he’s fully cleared to do spring ball but isn’t sure what receiver position he’ll start out playing.

“Somewhere on the outside, I’ll probably move around,” he said. “It’s a new offense, new coach.”

Ladson says the receivers have gone over “some of the offense” with new coordinator Josh Gattis.

“That’s been great,” Ladson said. “Where he’s been, a lot of the guys he’s coached - I’m really excited.

“It’s a little bit of everything (in the offense). I think it’s going to be fun to be in a new system, learning a new system. I’m excited.”

Ladson has high expectations, and that starts with hard work this spring.

He’s participated in the Fourth Quarter workouts and says “I’m just a team guy, man. I love the guys, love everybody, the fans.”

The bottom line for Ladson, who is a former Homestead South Dade High star?

“I love being back home,” he says. “I’m just going to work hard and do my part.”