News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 01:09:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Lake Gibson duo pick up Cane offers: “I was excited”

Etrcsddfvv3dke9t3jxi
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson High School Class of 2022 DB Sam McCall picked up a Miami scholarship offer last week.It was his 12th offer, and he has an offer list that includes Florida, Florida Stat...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}