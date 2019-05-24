THE LATEST: Bryce Langston is back on the proverbial market after backing off his commitment to Florida. And while there’s plenty of interest in the class-of-2021 prospect’s services, Langston remain non-committal when it comes to naming favorites. Below, the touted defensive end discusses his visit plans and outlines which schools are most involved in his recruitment.





IN HIS WORDS:

ON SUMMER VISIT DESTINATIONS:



“I want to go see Alabama, LSU, Georgia. Everywhere, really. Those are just the ones I’m thinking about right now.”





ON WHICH SCHOOL ARE IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT:

“I’ve been talking to Ohio State, Tennessee and Miami the most. ... I like all of them, but I’ve only been to Miami so far.”





ON HIS VISIT TO MIAMI:

“The atmosphere there was great. I liked that and I liked the fans. I went down last year for the FSU game. It was fun. We stayed the whole time and saw the comeback.”





ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ALABAMA, TENNESSEE and LSU:

“I talk to Alabama a lot. They tell me they would love to have me come up there. I haven’t really talked to LSU that much, but I’m gonna go out there and find out more. Same for Tennessee. I want to learn more,”





ON THE LAST COACHING STAFF HE SPOKE WITH:

"It was Ohio State. I just talked with the defensive line coach. I don’t know too much about them, so we are just getting to know each other. I really just started talking to them after I decommitted [from Florida]. I’m interested, though.”





ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH FLORIDA:

“I haven’t really talked to them since. I think I’ll probably call Coach Mullen tonight, though.”