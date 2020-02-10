Larranaga, Canes getting healthier, looking to put up wins
The Hurricanes basketball team has lost seven of its last eight games and is mired at 3-10 in the ACC and 11-12 overall.Unless there is some kind of remarkable turnaround, the season will end witho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news