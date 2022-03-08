Larranaga closing on two-year contract extension
Jim Larranaga hopes to coach one final game against retiring Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski at the ACC Tournament in New York this week and North Carolina coaching icon Roy Williams drifted into retire...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news