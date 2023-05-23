CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami and head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga have agreed to a contract extension, Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Tuesday.

The winningest coach in program history and a recent UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum inductee, Larrañaga received one additional year on his deal, now taking it through the 2026-27 campaign.

“I am excited to announce Jim’s contract extension through the 2026-27 season,” Radakovich said. “Jim led our program on a remarkable run to its first Final Four this year and we are looking forward to many more seasons of success with Jim in charge.”

Larrañaga completed his 12th year at The U in 2022-23 with the program’s best season ever. He guided the Hurricanes to their first Final Four appearance, sharing the ACC regular season title and tying a Miami record with 29 wins along the way, en route to finishing third in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, another program best.

During his tenure in Coral Gables, Larrañaga has taken The U to unprecedented heights. His eight 20-win seasons are the most by a Miami coach and 40 percent of the program’s total. Larrañaga has led Miami to all five of its 25-win years, half its 12 NCAA berths, 11 of its 15 wins in the field, four of its five Sweet 16s, both of its Elite Eight trips, its first Final Four, both of its ACC regular season titles and its first ACC Tournament crown. He has coached his players to 24 All-ACC honors, with two winning ACC Player of the Year on their way to All-America status.

“I love coaching at The U. This is an incredible academic institution with a Blue Ribbon faculty,” Larrañaga said. “I am grateful to have tremendous support from our administration. I want to thank President [Julio] Frenk, Joe Echevarria, Rudy Fernandez, and Dan Radakovich for their confidence in me. I am excited to continue working with the outstanding young men in our program. We enjoyed our run this year and look forward to making more history in the future.”

In his 39 years as a head coach, Larrañaga is 725-483, good for No. 30 all-time and eighth among active DI coaches (min. five years at a DI school) in wins. The Bronx, N.Y., native is one of four coaches with 150-plus wins at three DI schools and one of eight with 250-plus at two, as well as the first coach to record 100 league victories at three DI institutions.

Larrañaga’s 255 victories at Miami put him No. 12 in ACC history, while his 120 league triumphs place him No. 10, both third among active coaches. He is also one of just three active ACC coaches to win the league’s regular season and tournament titles, plus one of nine active DI coaches with multiple Final Four berths.

A two-time ACC Coach of the Year and two-time USBWA District IV Coach of the Year at Miami, Larrañaga also won Associated Press, USBWA, Naismith, and Rupp National Coach of the Year plaudits in 2013. He was a first-time nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

In addition to his teams’ on-court success, Larrañaga’s program has posted a perfect NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) each of the past five years.

Courtesy of Alex Schwarts of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Associated Press