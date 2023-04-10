Head Coach Jim Larranaga starts with an opening statement about a visit that he and his team took to an Inter Miami MLS game over the weekend. Larranaga said he thinks that Isaiah Wong does not know if he will return to Miami for another season. He also shares his thoughts on the transfer portal and ways in which the program will utilize the portal. Larranaga said he will likely add two transfers. He shares his thoughts on Miami signee Michael Nwoko and his 7-10 field goal performance at the Nike Hoops Summit and talks about the development of Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph. Larranaga said the 2022-23 team is the best in school history. Best Quote On Final Four loss to UConn "I would have for us to play our game against Connecticut. I would have loved for us to be at our best that night and we just weren't for whatever reason. Connecticut deserves some of the credit, we also did not play to the best of our ability. For me as a coach, I take on that responsibility. But I'm excited about next year we got a good group returning and hopefully we can balance the returning players with some incoming guys and be back in the hunt next year."

Junior forward Norchad Omier starts by expressing his desire to return to the Final Four. The transfer from Arkansas State shares what advice he would give to potential transfers to Miami. Omier said now he finally has the chance to enjoy the city of Miami. He shares his thoughts on AJ Casey and is excited to see him grow. Best Quote On advising current Miami players to stay with the program "I don't want to advise anybody to stay or whatever. I think everybody got to do what's best for them. I was in this same spot last year. I know how difficult this whole year is. I just want to support them and whatever is better for them and their basketball career. I am just happy for them, they're my brothers. I support them 100 percent with whatever choice."