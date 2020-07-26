Larranaga stressing safety in drills, unsure what season might look like
Here’s what UM’s basketball drills look like right now: Coach Jim Larranaga at center court wearing a mask, with players at stations 20 feet away going through individual work and shooting.At no po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news