Head Coach Jim Larranaga updates the status of third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack and talks of what lineup he plans to begin the with on senior day.

He explains that four-year players Isaiah Wong, Anthony Walker, and Harlond Beverly deserve much credit for helping to build this program into what it is today and talks of what it would mean for the program to capture a regular-season ACC title.

Coach Larranaga also shared how much he appreciates the support from the home crowds this season.

Larranaga spoke about the confidence that he has in his team in late-game situations and talked of the similarities between his team and Pitt. He also expands on what Jeff Capel has done with the Panthers since taking over as head coach.

Coach 'L' responds to a question regarding seeding, what factors into that process, and also shares what advice he received to help him be successful.

Miami hosts Pitt Saturday at 6:00 PM. The winner will be crowned regular-season champions of the ACC.