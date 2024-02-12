Head Coach Jim Larranaga answered questions from the media Monday. Miami nearly pulled off the upset over No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday.

The Hurricanes (15-9, 6-7 ACC) will travel to face the unranked Clemson Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC) on Wednesday night in a pivotal game to keep Miami's March Madness hopes alive.

Miami remains outside of ESPN's bracketology, as the ACC currently projects to have four teams in the field (North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, and Clemson), with Wake Forest as one of the first teams out.

Larranaga updated the injury status of Nijel Pack and Kyshawn George:

"The injury status I can tell you is day-to-day. I think, from what our trainers told me, that we may have everybody there today, but Nijel and Kyshawn might be limited to non-contact or just half-court. We'll see. Practice will be in a couple hours."

On what needs to be improved on offense:

"We're taking way too many shots off the bounce and not enough catch-and-shoot. We're a much better shooting team than we have shot in conference play. I think a lot of that has to do with the shot selection, guys taking quick shots off the bounce. We dribble the ball too much. I've said it all season long. We're very very comfortable in shooting the ball off the bounce, but we are a much better team shooting the ball off the catch."

On how Matthew Cleveland can return to double-digit scoring:

"Matt Cleveland, I'll be meeting with him today to see if I can figure out how to get him back to being a consistent double-figure scorer. He's had a very good year as a whole, but the last several games, he's kind of been left out of the offense, and we need him desperately to be a double-figure scorer, be in that 15-point category on a nightly basis."

On the lack of ball movement from the offense:

"We got to adjust our offense. In the history of Miami basketball, we've been a terrific offense off of ball screens. And the very first possession of the game, against North Carolina, we ran a set that ended up with Nijel Pack getting the ball screen and getting to the elbow and hitting a nice pull up jumper off the dribble. Is that a good shot? Yeah, for him, yes. For everybody, no. But we haven't been able to penetrate and pitch like we normally do off of ball screens. If you go back to the Shane Larkin, and Angel Rodriguez, and Bruce Brown, those guys were really great at using a ball screen, getting in the paint, and springing it out for a three-point shot. Right now, we're getting in the paint and shooting it. And that's really not what we want, not what we're emphasizing."