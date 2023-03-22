Larranga, Omier, and Casey speak to media ahead of sweet sixteen
Head Coach Jim Larranaga said the level of success of the team is what he always envisioned once arriving in Miami.
Coach Larranaga shares the challenges Miami will face against Houston and hopes Wooga Poplar will be available for the sweet sixteen matchups after suffering a back injury against Indiana.
He also mentions the importance of Poplar, Isaiah Wong, Bensley Joseph, and Jordan Miller to the team.
Larranaga shares how the importance of exposure for both the men's and women's teams and compares last year's team that made it to the Elite Eight run to this year's run.
Forward Norchad Omier talks of the challenges that Houston poses and his love for rebounding the basketball.
Omier answers a question in Spanish about the chemistry of the basketball team and how the team is hungry to do more than just make the sweet sixteen.
He also shares the rehab process of his ankle injury and how he surprised himself with how well he played.
He talks of his constant smile and positive personality and where that originated. Omier also talks of his transition from baseball to basketball.
Freshman AJ Casey talks of his role on the team and how he's grown with a year under his belt. He also talks of how Omier is able to rebound at a high level and how Jordan Miller has taken him under his wing.
Casey talks of both the men's and women's programs making it to the sweet sixteen, and the overall mood around campus.
The freshman said he watched the women's win over Indiana and is appreciative that both teams were able to make it to the regional semifinals.
He also talks of his relationship with Destiny Harden, who is also from Chicago like himself.
