Head Coach Jim Larranaga said the level of success of the team is what he always envisioned once arriving in Miami. Coach Larranaga shares the challenges Miami will face against Houston and hopes Wooga Poplar will be available for the sweet sixteen matchups after suffering a back injury against Indiana. He also mentions the importance of Poplar, Isaiah Wong, Bensley Joseph, and Jordan Miller to the team. Larranaga shares how the importance of exposure for both the men's and women's teams and compares last year's team that made it to the Elite Eight run to this year's run.

Forward Norchad Omier talks of the challenges that Houston poses and his love for rebounding the basketball. Omier answers a question in Spanish about the chemistry of the basketball team and how the team is hungry to do more than just make the sweet sixteen. He also shares the rehab process of his ankle injury and how he surprised himself with how well he played. He talks of his constant smile and positive personality and where that originated. Omier also talks of his transition from baseball to basketball.