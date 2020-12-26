Lashlee: "D’Eriq is everything that is right about college football"
Miami Hurricanes Offensive coordinator/QB coach Rhett Lashlee won’t have to get a new face ready behind center for UM’s 2021 opener against Alabama.The news today that QB D’Eriq King will return ma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news