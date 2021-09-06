Lashlee goes in depth off 'Bama loss: Intent was not to be conservative
The Miami offense we saw on Saturday wasn’t the one many were expecting.There weren’t a lot of designed runs for dual threat QB D’Eriq King, and it was a conservative game plan from the start with ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news