Lashlee has full confidence King will be "as good as ever" Game 1 vs. Bama

Coming off spring practice Hurricane coaches made no secret that they feel the QB depth took a big step forward with Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia playing well while D’Eriq King was sidelined due to a torn ACL suffered in the bowl game.

And yes, Van Dyke and Garcia played well all spring - Van Dyke was 34 for 51 passing in 3 scrimmages with 391 yards and five TDs while Garcia hit on 52 of 71 throws for 604 yards with four TDs and an INT.

But let's face it, there's not really a substitute for what we saw from King last season.

He was special.

He has experience.

And Miami needs him back for Game 1 against Alabama in which the Canes are a heavy underdog.

Last season King threw for 2,686 yards with 23 TD passes and five INTs, hitting on 64.1 percent of his throws. He added 538 rush yards and 10 more scores and was a big reason Rhett Lashlee's offense averaged 34.0 points per game.

Oh, and did we mention BetMGM also has Cane QB D'Eriq King tied for sixth to win the Heisman at 12:1 this year? Ahead of him: Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (3:1), Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei (5:1), Georgia's JT Daniels (6:1), UNC's Sam Howell (7:1) and Alabama's Bryce Young (10:1). Tied with King is USC's Kedon Slovis.

Which brings us to the big question: King's recovery timeline off a torn ACL in the bowl game.

Lashlee addressed that question today on the ACC Network.

"D’Eriq is in great shape,” Lashlee said. “The moment that terrible injury happened, after a couple of days of him being really disappointed, knowing how he was, his character, you knew he'd be that guy that would not only be back in time but come back better than ever. He’s done that. His mindset's been great. He's really attacked his rehab, has done everything the doctors have asked of him.

"We have full confidence that he's on track to not only be ready but 100 percent ready to go, as good as ever. ... we're just taking it as slow as we need to, but you'd have to probably pry him off that field for him not to be there game 1. And there’s no indication that he won't be ready to go."