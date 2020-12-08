CaneSport - Lashlee named Broyles Award candidate

When Rhett Lashlee took over as the Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator and QB coach this year, he brought a high-tempo RPO offense to Coral Gables. It was designed to woo recruits, excite players, bring explosive plays to UM and get an offense that had struggled for several seasons off the ground.

It paid off in all of the above categories.

After taking over in January, Lashlee's offense - which players say is simple to understand and execute and lets them play fast - ranks among the FBS leaders in passing offense (No. 32, 272.8 yards per game), red zone offense (No. 30, 89.2), scoring offense (No. 23, 34.9 points per game) and total offense (No. 27, 445.8 yards per game).

Quarterback D'Eriq King, who was wooed to UM from Houston in part because of the Lashlee attack, has thrived in the new offense. King's hitting on 64 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards with 20 TDs and four interceptions, adding 467 rush yards and four touchdowns. The receivers are also getting more accustomed to the downfield passing aspect of it, with Mike Harley notching three 100-yard games in the last four outings.

Lashlee's offensive success is a big reason Miami is now 8-1 and ranked in the nation's top 10.

And it's earned Lashlee a spot as a Broyles Award candidate as the nation's top assistant coach.

This isn't the first time Lashlee's up for the Broyles Award.

He was a semifinalist for the award in 2019, helped lead SMU to a 10-3 finish in 2019, guiding an offense that ranked No. 7 in FBS in scoring (41.8 points per game), No. 13 in passing offense (309 yards per game), No. 9 in total offense (489.8 yards per game) and No. 12 in first downs gained (322). SMU’s 10 wins were the school’s most since the 1984 season, and its 35 rushing touchdowns set a school record.

Prior to joining SMU’s staff, Lashlee served as an offensive coordinator for seven seasons, spending 2017 at UConn, 2013-16 at Auburn, 2012 at Arkansas State and 2011 at Samford.