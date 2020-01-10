Lashlee on Fri.: QB job open, new offense won't be difficult to pick up
The man tasked with turning around the Hurricanes offense shared his thoughts on 560 AM this morning.
The basic message of coordinator/QB coach Rhett Lashlee?
That his offense believes in “spreading the field, making plays in space and playing fast.”
He adds “We want to play fast, we want to play physical. You have to be able to run and throw the ball to win in college football. I’m from Arkansas, but I grew up when Nolan Richardson was winning national championships at Arkansas (with “40 minutes of hell”). We can have something a little unique to us that gives us an advantage - at the end of the day the more plays you have the more chances your players have to have that ball and score.
“We’re in the shotgun probably 90 percent of the time, but the longer you hold the ball the more sacks you have, more bad things happen. In our passing game - let’s get it out of his hand, get it to playmakers. That doesn’t mean you won’t throw down the field (either).”
Of the issue with QB consistency and if those jobs are wide open again, Lashlee said, “Look, at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what you’re doing, you have to have consistency at the quarterback position. Playing fast, spreading the field, putting our playmakers in space, you have to have a quarterback who is almost like a point guard on the basketball team. The great thing about it, it’s not just the quarterback, it’s at every position. I get to meet with the guys for the first time on Sunday (when the team officially reports for the next semester). What I’ve told the ones I have talked to so far - it’s a clean slate. I don’t care what happened last year, I’m focused on what we can do moving forward.
“For us to be good on offense and make the improvements we want to make we have to have a lot more consistency at the quarterback position.”
Regarding the third down issues on offense at UM for several years now, Lashlee said, “Get the ball past the first down marker - you have to have a good quarterback that’s productive, but at the same time everything is built off execution. You can’t even go fast if you don’t execute. … it sounds good to say we want to play fast, but there’s a lot that goes into that. There’s a lot of hard work ahead of us. We have to execute at a high level. Success breeds confidence, and confidence allows you to be successful on third down, in clutch moments, in the red zone. Guys have to have an identity, have done stuff over and over again to have good habits, execute when the pressure is on.”
Lashlee said his offense won’t be difficult for players to pick up.
“The thing we take pride in with our system is it’s a player friendly system,” he said. “It’s not complicated. We want our players to play fast, and by that I mean reacting, not thinking. When kids are reacting their abilities are taking over. When they’re thinking they’re playing slow, guessing. Our system is designed to be very simple for guys on our team but to present as complicated for the defense. … We want to dictate to them, put pressure on the defense.”
With rumors that Butch Barry might be let go, will new coaches come on board on his side of the ball?
“That’s something coach (Manny) Diaz and I are in the process of finalizing,” Lashlee said when posed that question.
The bottom line with a couple of months till spring practice?
“I can’t wait,” Lashlee said. “There’s a lot of work ahead. This is brand new to our guys. We were successful the last couple of years … we have some really good players (at Miami). They’re hungry, want to win, they know what we’re capable of here.
“There’s incredible opportunity here.”
* Lashlee’s message when it comes to recruiting?
“There’s a lot of young men down here that have a lot of ability, and if they just see an offense they can come in and thrive in they’ll stay home and go to the U,” Lashlee said. “When I was at Auburn we recruited here, there’s a lot of good players down here. … We’re trying to get guys to stay here and put on that U. there’s so much history and tradition here - it’s really exciting to know you can drive up the road and that can help you win a championship.”
* Lashlee said the tight ends will be incorporated heavily into his offense flexing out at receiver and also working as a standard tight end.
“Those guys are the glue guys, the better your tight ends are the more versatile you can be and play fast,” he said. “One minute you’re in a heavy set, next you’re in empty and you’re playing fast. … I’m really excited about the guys we have here at tight end.”
* What does Lashlee see on the current Cane offensive roster?
“I’ve watched all the guys we have coming back, the guys we signed,” he said. “We have a lot of really good recruits coming in. And the guys on the team - look, when things don’t go well at places there’s always a bunch of different reasons why. At the end of the day it wasn’t getting done so it’s our job as a staff to develop relationships with players so they’ll trust us, do what we’re asking them to do, get everyone pulling in the same direction. … and we have to have production at the quarterback position. I do see some guys at least first impression that have a chance to thrive in what we want to do.”
* Lashlee said his mentor when it comes to his style of offense is Gus Malzahn.
“It’s what I know,” Lashlee said. “As a player back in the late 90s I played for Gus Malzahn. … We led the country in total offense, right there in the top. We didn’t have a guy that ran higher than 4.6 - we were tough, fast, executed and it really gave us an advantage. I spent time with Gus at Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, broke off and gone and done my own thing. But there’s still a lot of that philosophy in me. You see what Clemson does, all comes from sort of the same field.”
Lashlee also said through UM that, regarding his spread offense, "I think there's some misconceptions that when you spread the field, it's kind of finesse. That's not the case. I believe in balance. We're going to be able to throw the football, but we've also got to be able to run the football and be physical at every position. We just tell our guys fast and physical. We want to play fast. We want to be physical at every position and when they buy in, they start to see the advantages and over time, it just really starts to be something that everybody buys into and believes in. It's a lot of fun.
"Our philosophy, and what we'll tell the guys, is that we want to play fast and physical. I think there's great advantages to playing fast. There's also a lot of things that go into that. You have to execute at a high level. You have to play well, otherwise you can't go fast. I think when you get to where you can play fast, it gives you a lot of advantages as an offense. You're able to be aggressive, you're able to dictate more to the defense, instead of the other way around and really, that's just the way I've always played going back to my days playing quarterback for [Auburn coach] Gus Malzahn in high school. It's just what I believe in and what I know and what's been successful."
Part of that offensive system? He says "Instead of huddling up and having really long play calls and asking guys to do a bunch of different things, I think we're able to also simplify things so our guys can play fast and what I mean by that is just react more than think and let their God-given natural ability take over. To be honest, every situation is different. But I would think it'll be a solid adjustment because I think it'll maybe even be easier than the things they've been doing."
He also said with his tempo and offense that the current roster will have no issues executing the system: "I think it'll work just fine," Lashlee said. "I know when you maybe have players that aren't quite as talented as your opponent, it's a great equalizer. And when you have really talented players, it can allow you to be very explosive. I think it's like any other system. The guys are going to buy into what we do if we teach it the right way and they'll see the advantages. Look, you've got to be efficient, you've got to execute at a high level, you've got to have a quarterback that can make decisions and you've got to have guys that operate it efficiently so you can continue to go fast. If you're throwing a lot of incompletions and taking a lot of sacks, you're not going to be able to go fast. And so, it is an offense that's predicated on executing and discipline and toughness. But it's a progression and as we get there, we'll play faster and faster, hopefully, over time."
Of what made UM appealing to him, he said "My family and I were really happy where we were. Sonny Dykes is a phenomenal head coach and a friend and a mentor to me and we had a good situation there [at SMU]. We weren't looking to leave for just anything, but I've known Coach [Manny] Diaz over the years professionally and we've actually coached against each other several times. I have great respect for him and I believe in him and what he's trying to do here at Miami. Then there's just the fact it's The U. Growing up, there's just such a rich tradition here. So many great players. Five national championships. You know what can be done and you know what the potential and the opportunity is here. That's what's exciting."
Looking ahead to the spring, Lashlee said "I think, first and foremost, we want to have an identity, which we will. You've got to be good at something on offense. You can't be just all over the place. You've got to have an identity and everybody on the team needs to know who we are. And I think at every position, they'll get confidence in knowing that we know who we are and this is who we're going to be. We may have a bad day, but that's not going to change who we are. I think that first and foremost. I think everybody being on the same page, from our offensive staff all the way down to our players, is huge.
"So, again, relationships are key. We'll work as coaches to develop relationships with each other, with our players, so that we can be all on the same page. Offensive football is tough. You can have one guy make a mistake and it ruins the whole play. You've got to have 11 guys working together. I think it all starts there. The plays, the X's and O's, that stuff will take care of itself. These guys are really good football players and it's our job to coach them up on that. But we've got to have an identity, everybody's got to know what it is and buy into it and then we've all got to be on the same page."