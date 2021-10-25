Lashlee on Mon.: Even if Garcia returns from injury, Van Dyke is our guy
While fans have called for Manny Diaz’s firing at various points this year, Rhett Lashlee and the Cane offense have continued going about their business.And while the offense has struggled with con...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news